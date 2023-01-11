Eugene Metcalfe.jpg

On Saturday, Dec. 17, WWII Veteran Eugene “Gene” Metcalfe celebrated his 100th birthday along with his selection as the Veteran of the Month for December 2022 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7507.

Private Eugene Metcalfe’s 100th birthday was celebrated at VFW, where he was recognized for his service in the U.S. from Nov. 11, 1942, to Sept. 29, 1945. He has been a Fountain Hills resident since 1987.