On Saturday, Dec. 17, WWII Veteran Eugene “Gene” Metcalfe celebrated his 100th birthday along with his selection as the Veteran of the Month for December 2022 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7507.
Private Eugene Metcalfe’s 100th birthday was celebrated at VFW, where he was recognized for his service in the U.S. from Nov. 11, 1942, to Sept. 29, 1945. He has been a Fountain Hills resident since 1987.
Metcalfe was a paratrooper in WWII and spent time as a German prisoner of war. A book, written by the award-winning Author Marcus Nannini, detailed Metcalfe’s WWII experiences entitled, “Left for Dead at Nijmegen: The True Story of an American Paratrooper.”
At the Dec. 17 celebration, Metcalfe was presented with a certificate by American Legion Post 58 Commander John Schwab. Vice Mayor Peggy McMahon and Congressman David Schweikert were present at VFW #7507 and spoke at the ceremony. Metcalfe was joined by his family and friends on his momentous celebration.
Throughout his military career, Metcalfe was awarded the Military Order of William from the Royal Netherlands Army and the Queen of the Netherlands, the French Legion of Honor Medal, Purple Heart Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Parachute Badge with Combat Jump Star, Prisoner of War Medal, American Campaign Medal, Europe-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two Bronze Service Stars and Arrowhead Device, WWII Victory Medal, French Fourragere, French Croix De Guerre with Palm, Presidential Unit Citation, an 82nd Airborne Division Patch and his favorite medal, the Good Conduct Medal.