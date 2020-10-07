Fountain Hills Democratic Club has a packed agenda for its next meeting set for tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 8.
The club meets virtually via Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m. For a link to the meeting, visit fhdemclub.org.
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone will speak first and will discuss the improvements he has made since becoming sheriff in 2016. He is up for reelection and will talk about his plans to continue department improvements in his next term.
Resident Gene Mikolajcyzk, a local attorney, will summarize findings in federal court prior to Penzone’s term.
Jean Casteen, who is running for Maricopa County Superintendent of Education, will talk about the duties and responsibilities of the county superintendent, as well as her qualifications and plans if she wins the election in November.
Resident Jim Dickey will talk about Fountain Hills general plan on behalf of Mayor Ginny Dickey who is unable to attend the Oct. 8 meeting.
Fountain Hills Democratic Club will elect new officers at its November meeting. Nominations for a variety of positions will be taken.
A spokesperson for the club expressed gratitude for donations to the club to replace Biden/Harris campaign signs destroyed by vandals last week.