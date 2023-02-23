The carts at Desert Canyon Golf Course are ready to go for the upcoming Fountain Hills Elks Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 6.
All proceeds go to fund scholarships for continuing education for Fountain Hills High School seniors and also homeless veterans. There will be special participation by the Fountain Hills golf team to help raise funds to support the local youth golf program.
This is a fun and friendly golf tournament for all levels of golf which includes three flights: men, women and coed. All four par three’s will have a hole-in-one prize with one prize being $10,000. There are many on-course games as well as raffles, a 50/50 and a silent auction. The price is $100 and includes a cart and lunch.
This golf tournament is a four-person, best-ball scramble where everyone gets a chance. The starting time is 7:30 a.m. and it will be a shotgun start if enough golfers sign up. Desert Canyon Golf Club is located at 10440 N. Indian Wells Dr. in Fountain Hills.
Golfers are needed but for those who cannot golf, a donation of $50 to $250 provides the donor a hole sponsorship with their personal sign.
For any questions call Jody Knapp at 602-363-5239 or stop by the Lodge at 16766 E. Parkview Ave. on Tuesdays and Fridays, opening at 5 p.m. The Fountain Hills Elks Lodge thanks the community for all its support.