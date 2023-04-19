Elks Lodge.jpg

The upcoming Elks Charity Golf Tournament set for Saturday, May 6, is fully booked as of last week.

“Thank you all so much for the response to our annual golf tournament,” JoEllen Knapp said of the Elks Lodge. “Though May 1st has been stated as the last day to sign up we are having to close registrations early as we are fully booked for the tournament on May 6th at the Desert Canyon Golf course.”