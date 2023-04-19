The upcoming Elks Charity Golf Tournament set for Saturday, May 6, is fully booked as of last week.
“Thank you all so much for the response to our annual golf tournament,” JoEllen Knapp said of the Elks Lodge. “Though May 1st has been stated as the last day to sign up we are having to close registrations early as we are fully booked for the tournament on May 6th at the Desert Canyon Golf course.”
The charity event will provide funds for FHHS scholarships and programs for local children and veterans.
Those who are still interested in contributing can donate until Monday, April 24, as a hole sponsor or raffle or by donating silent auction items. Call 602-363-5239 for information on sponsorships or donations.
“The support for our scholarships and this fun tournament is overwhelming and greatly appreciated,” Knapp said.
Elks Lodge #2846 is located at 16766 East Parkview, Suite 102, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. It carries out community services and charitable events throughout the year including youth programs and promotes veterans and Americanism.