As required by the National Benevolent Protective Order of Elks, the Local Elks Lodge #2846 installed officers Tuesday, April 14.
Following COVID-19 guidelines for Arizona and the rest of the country, the oath of officers was completed by social distancing and wearing special Elks masks created by Autumn.
The local Elks Lodge continues to contribute to the Extended Hands Food Bank and by making masks for veterans during the coronavirus outbreak.
Officers for the coming year are Exalted Ruler Mike Modrak, Leading Knight Jody Knapp, Lecturing Knight Jon Knapp, Loyal Knight Bill Backes, Chaplain Elaine Morrissey, Secretary Baylee Allsop and Treasurer Judi Beischel.
Others are Esquire William Pageau, Trustees Gail Walton, Cindy Backes Herb Wells, Steve Peterson and Jane Lienemann; Tiler Linda Killinen and Inner Guard Dottie Christopherson.