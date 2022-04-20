The Fountain Hills Elks Lodge held its 16th annual Charity Golf Tournament April 2, with the proceeds of over $6,000 going to Fountain Hills graduating seniors to support their continuing education. These awards will be made at this year’s Fountain Hills High School Senior Night.
A unique involvement with members of the Fountain Hills High School golf team allowed participants to donate an extra $1,246 to support their program.
“The tournament was a great success and, by all reports, all had a good time,” said James Beischel. “The Golf committee would like to thank all of the record number of golfers for their support and we hope to see them next year. Special thanks to all the volunteers, hole sponsors, those that donated to our raffles and silent auction and to Desert Canyon Golf Club (Lori Santos) for making this tournament a very special and successful event.
“The Elks appreciate the community support we receive and we look forward to another great tournament in 2023.”