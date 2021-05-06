Fountain Hills Elks Club earned enough from its April 24 annual golf tournament to fund four scholarships for Fountain Hills High School seniors.
One of the organizers, Jodi Knapp said the day was “very successful. The weather was great, the Desert Canyon course was beautiful and everyone had fun.”
There was a record 95 golfers in this year’s tournament. Knapp thanked the sponsors, volunteers and golfers. She said everyone did well, but there were no holes-in-one.
Men’s flight winners were Ken Adams, John Antiaco, Kris Rosser and Phil Wright.
The winning co-ed team included Bob and Angie Buczek and Pete and Kristin Carries. They also won the “best dressed team” award.
Women’s flight winners were Dawn Vandell, Dolly Robertson, Rita Simpson and Terri Williamson.
The ethical team award went to Jennifer Schmitt, Meagan Watkins, Katy Wells and Deb Wells.