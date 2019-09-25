Fountain Hills Elks Club has been giving back to the community in a number of ways, including its annual golf tournament.
The 2019 event is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, at Desert Canyon Golf Course, where it began in 2007.
The nonprofit organization’s full focus is on the youth, veterans and the community in which they live.
The Nov. 2 event is the major fundraiser for the club. One of the primary beneficiaries of the funds is Fountain Hills High School seniors ($3,000 scholarships). The scholarships are awarded at the high school’s award night. Winners are selected based on essays written on a patriotic theme.
The golf tournament is one of the most important events of the Elks Club, impacting not only students but residents in the community.
Sponsorships are being sought for the tournament. Those available are $500, $250 and $50. Sponsorships are tax deductible.
In addition to sponsorships, support can be made as a player and by donating prizes for raffle and silent auction items.
The tournament is a fun, three-flight competition with prizes and on course games.
The event will be a four-person best ball scramble and will feature lunch at the Elks Lodge (16766 E. Parkview) following the tournament.
For further information call Jody, 602-363-5239 or stop in the Lodge on Tuesday or Friday evenings.