The annual Fountain Hills Elks Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, April 2.
The event is a four-person best ball scramble. Start time is 7:30 a.m. If enough golfers sign up, the start will be shotgun. Registration is $95. The price includes cart and lunch.
The fun, friendly golf tournament at Desert Canyon Golf Course is for all levels of golfers. There are three flights: men, women and coed. All four par 3 holes will have a hole-in-one prize, with one hole featuring a $10,000 award. Other games, along with raffles, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction will be part of the day’s activities.
The club hopes to attract golfers, but it also is seeking sponsorships. Donations of $50 to $250 will provide a hole sponsorship with a personal sign.
For more information or to register, contact Jody Knapp, 602-363-5239. Registrations also can be taken at the lodge on Parkview Avenue on Tuesdays and Fridays starting at 5 p.m.