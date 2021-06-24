Fountain Hills Elks Club again participated in a Flag Day ceremony June 14.
Throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the Panama Canal, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks celebrated Flag Day that day.
The local lodge observed the nationally proclaimed day with a historic display and narrative of our flags from the first to the present in a public ceremony.
Flag Day is the result of the Elks designation of this day as one of patriotic expression for all lodges to celebrate.
In 1911, Woodrow Wilson recognized June 14 as an official day. But it was Harry Truman, an Elk himself, who proclaimed it to be a day of national observance.
The Elks has given more than. $12 billion in donations in its 153 years. Last year alone national lodges gave approximately $300 million in cash, gifts and time to make communities better places to live.
Fountain Hills Elks is proud to be a part of this giving with scholarships and shopping sprees for local youth. We thank the community for their support.