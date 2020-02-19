The Fountain Hills Parkinson’s Support Group meets Wednesday, March 4.
Attorney Stephanie Bivins is guest speaker for the 9:30 a.m. meeting at the Community Center.
Bivins, from Bivins and Associates, is a certified elder law attorney by the Elder Law Foundation accredited by the State Bar of Arizona. There are fewer than 500 nationwide.
For over 20 years she has focused her practice on estate planning, probate and trust administration, elder law and special needs planning. She is an author and frequent speaker.
Bivins will discuss what attendees need to know about elder law to help plan for issues related to illness and aging, such as incapacity and paying for long-term care.
Because neither health insurance nor Medicare covers these costs, losing one’s life savings to long-term costs is a rational fear. The morning speech is designed to inform and teach about various methods (including Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS) and VA Aid & Attendance Pension benefits) of paying for long-term care, whether in-home care, assisted living or memory care, while preserving assets.
The discussion will also touch on estate planning tools used to plan for issues related to incapacity and end of life considerations. Bring questions to the meeting to help put a plan into place.
Those in attendance will receive complimentary copies of Bivins’ books, “Paying for Long Term Care in Arizona with Free Government Benefits” and “Personal Information Guide: The Personal and Financial Organizer.”
The Parkinson’s group will also have its “Get Out” event Tuesday, March 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Streets of New York Pizza in Fountain Hills.
All are invited to attend both events.