After a hiatus of 18 months, the Fountain Hills Duplicate Bridge Club has restarted.
The club has been in existence for three decades, having its beginning in the Kiwanis building before moving to the Community Center.
“Despite the reputation that duplicate bridge players can be nasty, the atmosphere at our club is friendly and encouraging,” says owner Stephanie Haddy.
She said bridge is the most engaging, competitive, and stimulating card game ever invented, but it has several unique features. First, and most important, it can be enjoyed by players of all levels playing against players of all levels. As long as partners have mutual understandings, it doesn’t matter what systems or how advanced opponents are.
Haddy added bridge is also a game of experience: the more you play, the better you become. Taking lessons can enhance the game but holding those 13 cards allows players to learn things even the best teacher can’t teach.
The Fountain Hills Club encourages new players to join. Winning first place in the Oct. 25 game were two newer players who formed a partnership a few years ago, played together, took some lessons, suffered through more than a few last place finishes to have their efforts validated in the club win.
The club congratulated Jan Lindsey and Terri Rudin for first place; Diane Weissman and Stephanie Haddy were second; and Dan Coughenour and David Divine finished third.
Reservations are required and may be made by calling 480-816-1698 or emailing: shaddy@cox.net. Game time is noon and we are open every Monday except legal holidays. Call Stephanie Haddy at 480-816-1698 for more information.