P39 Pure Growth CBD and Aesthetic Elegance and Wellness are planning the second annual hygiene basket party, where all donations go towards A New Leaf women’s shelter in Mesa.
A New Leaf is a women’s shelter with 60 beds in which many of the women are victims of domestic violence, a press release said.
“Last year our Fountain Hills community came together and we made 66 baskets,” the release read. “Let’s shoot for 100 baskets this year! We can do this.”
All businesses and communities are invited to participate by dropping off donations at P39 CBD, 16810 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Suite 103, through Friday, Dec. 1.
On Saturday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m., a “basket party” will be held to assemble the donations in the parking lot of the Avenue of the Fountains Executive Suites. Light snacks, drinks and music will be provided. Those interested in participating are welcome to bring business signs and banners to show their business’ support for the event.
The donations sought (full-sized and new only) are shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, brush comb, hair ties, bar or liquid body soap, razors, tampons, socks and gum. The women’s shelter is not currently accepting clothes or used items.
“This will be the same evening as Stroll in The Glow,” the press release said. “Let’s bring some love and hope to these ladies together as a community.”