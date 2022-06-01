The Noon Kiwanis Club, St. Anthony on the Desert Episcopal Church in east Scottsdale and a private donor collaborated to provide a gift of $12,000 to the “I Got This Foundation,” a not-for-profit in Phoenix.
Amy Bockerstette, who has Down Syndrome and is a student at Paradise Valley Community College, is the face of the I Got This foundation. She has been featured on local and national television, including on NBC’s “Today Show.”
It all started when Bockerstette played the 16th hole with PGA Tour player Gary Woodland in the Waste Management Phoenix Open’s Dream Day in 2019.
Her tee shot landed in a trap and as they approached the ball, Woodland said, “Do you want me to make the shot?”
Her response was, “I got this,” and indeed she did.
The sand shot landed on the green and she went on to make the par putt.
The “I Got This” foundation was born from that day with the idea that intellectual and developmental disabilities don’t have to prevent individuals from learning and playing golf.
The donation will be used to fund a golf academy that provides instruction and playing time for people with Down Syndrome and other intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Last year the first eight-week academy was offered through donations from organizations, including the National Alliance for Accessible Golf, the USGA, XXIO Golf, Wilson Golf and the USGA LPGA Girls Golf.
Golf instruction was offered two times a week by three teaching golf professionals and a LPGA golf professional, and ended with a nine-hole tournament and banquet.
The academy’s continuing goal is to not only develop great golfing talent but to create a better, stronger and more inclusive golfing community.
The funds awarded will be used to finance another eight-week golf academy.
Bockerstette, her parents and the foundation will be featured at St. Anthony on the Desert Episcopal Church’s 12th annual charity golf tournament on Sept. 17 at Orange Tree Golf Club.
The St. Anthony funds came from the 11th annual tournament.
The Noon Kiwanis Club has been in Fountain Hills since 1975 and is part of Kiwanis International, which has the mission statement of “serving the children of the world.”
The local club participates in a variety of hands-on service projects as well as raising funds to assist a variety of charitable causes locally and internationally.