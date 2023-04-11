Phil Yin.jpg

In honor of one of the founding members of the Detachment, Phil Yin, who passed away on Saturday, March 25, the Marine Corps League Detachment #1439 has been renamed to the Marine Corps League Phil Yin Detachment #1439.

Regular and associate members of the Detachment will still meet at the American Legion Post #58 on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The next Detachment meeting will be on Tuesday, May 2.