In honor of one of the founding members of the Detachment, Phil Yin, who passed away on Saturday, March 25, the Marine Corps League Detachment #1439 has been renamed to the Marine Corps League Phil Yin Detachment #1439.
Regular and associate members of the Detachment will still meet at the American Legion Post #58 on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The next Detachment meeting will be on Tuesday, May 2.
“Since he arrived in Fountain Hills, he has certainly made his presence known,” Detachment Adjutant Chris Brant said. “When you see the special parking spots for Purple Heart recipients and the naming of Fountain Hills as a Purple Heart town, this was possible with Phil working with the Town leadership of two Mayors Kavanagh and Dickey, the Town Manager Grady Miller and Town Director Justin Weldy.
“When you hear of the success of the VFW Color Guard winning first place nationally, Phil Yin was there as the director of the Guard. Now, when you hear about the Phil Yin Scholarship program for High School students, you will think of Phil Yin. Also, from now on when you hear of the good work, or when you attend a meeting of the Fountain Hills Marine Corps League Phil Yin Detachment #1439, there is no doubt who will be on your mind.”
On Wednesday, March 29, Yin was posthumously inducted into the Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame. He will be honored with a Celebration of Life at the Fountain Hills Community Center at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14.