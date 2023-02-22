Tickets are selling for one of Fountain Hills’ longstanding social events as Fountain Hills Women's Club (FHWC) looks ahead to its 2023 Annual Scholarship Fundraiser, the Desert Derby Luncheon & Fashion Show.
The fundraiser will be held on Sunday, April 2, at the ADERO Scottsdale Resort, where attendees can show off their best “hat-itude” while enjoying a luncheon, silent and live auctions and trending fashions for both women and men from local boutiques Classy-Jazzy, On the Ave, ZOEY'S Boudoir and Manny's Local 816.
Tickets can be purchased at fountainhillswomensclub.com or in-person at Classy-Jazzy, 16725 Avenue of the Fountains. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, March 10.
The FHWC also seeks donations of all kinds, including prize items for the silent and live auctions like gift certificates, gift cards, tickets, merchandise, wine, jewelry, beauty products, home decor and more.
For questions about the event, to take out a program ad or make an auction item donation, send an email to fhwcfundraider@gmail.com. The deadline for ads and auction items is March 15.
This is the main fundraiser for FHWC that provides scholarships to women who live or work in Fountain Hills to assist them in furthering their education or career.