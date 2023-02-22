Tickets are selling for one of Fountain Hills’ longstanding social events as Fountain Hills Women's Club (FHWC) looks ahead to its 2023 Annual Scholarship Fundraiser, the Desert Derby Luncheon & Fashion Show.

The fundraiser will be held on Sunday, April 2, at the ADERO Scottsdale Resort, where attendees can show off their best “hat-itude” while enjoying a luncheon, silent and live auctions and trending fashions for both women and men from local boutiques Classy-Jazzy, On the Ave, ZOEY'S Boudoir and Manny's Local 816.