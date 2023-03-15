For those who haven’t already gotten their tickets to the Fountain Hills Women's Club’s (FHWC) 2023 Annual Scholarship Fundraiser, time is running out.
Today, Wednesday, March 15, is the deadline for reservations to the Desert Derby Luncheon and Fashion Show to be held on Sunday, April 2, at ADERO Scottsdale Resort, 13225 N. Eagle Ridge Drive.
This luncheon is FHWC’s only annual signature fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting scholarships for women who live or work in Fountain Hills. Since its founding in 1974, the club has provided more than $300,000 in scholarships to women in the community.
This year's attendees can show off their best “hat-itude” for the Desert Derby theme while enjoying a luncheon, silent auction baskets, a live auction, a 50-50 cash raffle and trending fashions for both women and men from local boutiques, Classy-Jazzy, On the Ave, ZOEY'S Boudoir and Manny's Local 816.
Tickets for the Luncheon and Fashion Show are priced at $65 per person and can be reserved at fountainhillswomensclub.com. Tickets are also available in person at Classy-Jazzy, 16725 Avenue of the Fountains.
Ad space is also available in the event program to show one’s support and promote their business. The FHWC is still welcoming donations of prize items for the silent and live auctions. Contributions of gift certificates, gift cards, tickets, merchandise, wine, jewelry, beauty products, home decor, and more are gratefully accepted.
The deadline for both ads and auction items is today, Wednesday, March 15. For information about ads and donations, email fhwcfundraiser@gmail.com.
For details about the Fountain Hills Women’s Club, including membership, meetings and other events, visit fountainhillswomensclub.com. Be sure to like and follow the Fountain Hills Women’s Club page on Facebook for all the latest updates throughout the year.