The Fountain Hills Democratic Club had a large turnout at its October meeting.
Speakers were Arizona Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, Rony Assali, Arizona Education Association consultant and Tana Boersma, Fountain Hills resident advocate for passing the School Bond overrides in November.
Hobbs talked about about her upbringing and family that taught her the value of public service for the betterment of those in need. She was led to social work in domestic violence centers and other areas of need. She became State Senate Minority Leader before becoming Secretary of State.
Assali, spoke about the right wing organized effort to disrupt school board meetings nationally, with trumped up nonexistent problems, and get anti-public school advocates elected to school boards according to a recent club press release.
In the meeting, according to the release, Boersma pointed out the “absolute need” of passing the upcoming, every seven-year Fountain Hills Unified School Bond Overrides. Early voting has begun and ends Nov. 2.
She said revenue is at stake for everything from all aspects of infrastructure to teachers’ salary increases. All Maricopa County School Districts have their own overrides.
Visit schoolsup.org, for additional information.
Another full tote locker of food was collected for Extended Hands Food Bank, as well as a cash donation.
For more on the club, go to fhdemclub.org.
The group’s next meeting is Nov. 11.