The Fountain Hills Democratic Club will start 2020 with an exciting program Thursday, Jan. 9.
Gathering at the Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m., members and guests will have the opportunity to hear from an activist and two Democratic candidates for the next election. After a half hour of socializing and refreshments, guest speaker and longtime activist Pinny Sheoran, State Advocacy Chair for Arizona League of Women Voters, will speak about the upcoming Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission, the 2020 census and the effect on the election. Sheoran will also suggest action to ensure fair elections.
Other speakers include Bill Mundell, candidate for Arizona Corporation Commission, and Robert McQuirter, who is running for county attorney.
Mundell has a long history of championing renewable energy and prioritizing environmental issues. After serving in the state legislature he was elected to the Corporation Commission and served from 1999 to 2008.
While there, Mundell helped institute solar power regulations. He ran again in 2016 and was only narrowly defeated, despite APS spending $10 million against him. Mundell will explain how he will protect utilities consumers and promote sustainable power generation statewide.
McWhirter, an attorney and constitutional law expert, will discuss his candidacy for Maricopa County Attorney.
All are invited to the program. Members and those who wish to become members will have the opportunity to pay their annual dues of $20.