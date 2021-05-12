Fountain Hills Democratic Club will meet tomorrow, Thursday, May 13, for its last meeting of the spring.
The group will meet via Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m. Featured speakers are 2022 gubernatorial candidate Marco Lopez and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors candidate Deedra Abboud.
Lopez, 42, has a wealth of experience both in politics and in the private sector. He was born in Nogales, graduated from UArizona, was mayor of Nogales and led the Arizona-Mexico Commission, working under President Barack Obama as border protection chief of staff. He also is a founding partner in Skybridge at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, where U.S. and Mexico customs inspect and process shipments.
Lopez’s business advisory firm, International Business Solutions, provides strategic counsel for domestic and international organizations.
Among his priorities as governor are focusing on quality education and job training, bringing economic opportunity to all Arizona and access to quality health care.
Abboud, a 20-plus year resident of Scottsdale, is running for District 2 board of supervisors in 2022. She is a Phoenix attorney and author of “Campaign Chronicles.”
She also was featured author in “Love Meets Life.” She founded Global Institute of Solutions-Oriented Leadership and is an active community leader and advocate.
She is the recipient of the Tempe Human Relations Commission’s Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Award and the Phoenix Human Relations Commission Living the Dream Award.
Abboud is committed to helping improve the quality of life and rights of everyone in the county and beyond. There will be a door prize of Abboud’s latest book.
The Democratic Club welcomes all. To obtain Zoom access to the May 13 meeting, visit fhdemclub.org. Register with your full name.
The club’s next meeting is Sept. 9.