The Fountain Hills Democratic Club will have a Zoom meeting Thursday, Feb. 11.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. All are invited and can find information on joining the meeting at fhdemclub.org.
Featured speakers this month are criminal justice advocate attorneys Laetitia Hua and Ray Maldonado. Each brings specific related areas of experience.
Hua studied law at the University of Edinburgh in the UK, and the Georgetown University of Law Center. She served as Miss Maricopa County 2019. One of her main areas of focus and passion is how women and children are affected by the prison system. She chairs a subcommittee at the Arizona House of Representatives on the subject.
Maldonado is on the board of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and is involved with criminal justice, immigration rights and prison reform.
Born in Douglas, Maldonado’s book, “Born on the Border” speaks from experience and is required reading in universities across the country including Harvard Law School. He has received awards from Super Lawyers, the American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys and is recognized among the nation’s top one percent from the National Association of Distinguished Counsel.
In addition to the guest speakers, club Events Chair Cindy Couture will give helpful tips on navigating Request to Speak at the state legislature.
Club members said the meeting promises to be a “great one” focusing on Arizona issues.
Visit fhdemclub.org for more information on the club.