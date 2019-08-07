The Fountain Hills Democratic Club has scheduled its third happy hour of the summer for Thursday, Aug. 8.
The gathering will be held at DC Bar and Grill, 10440 Indian Wells Drive. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m., and the club will provide appetizers.
The previous happy hours were great successes with those in attendance getting not only “happy” together but better informed about some of the candidates for upcoming elections, according to organizers.
Tomorrow’s event will offer more opportunities to meet candidates and enjoy the company of like-minded individuals, intelligent conversation and lighthearted humor. Guests and members are encouraged to bring donations, either monetary or needed articles of clothing for refugee relief.
The club also announced the start of its regular meeting schedule. The first meeting of the season is set for Thursday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Community Center.
The program will be a debate between the three announced Democratic candidates for the CD6 congressional seat.
All are invited and welcome to attend these events.