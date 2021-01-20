The first Fountain Hills Democratic Club’s meeting of the new year was called “a huge success” by members.
There were 46 members attending the Zoom meeting.
Speakers included Tricia Sauer, regional director Indivisible AZ; Cathy Sigmon and Dee Schumacher of Civic Engagement Beyond Voting; and Victoria Kauzlarich, chair of Democratic District 23.
Sauer presented a detailed update on her organization. One of the main responsibilities of Indivisible AZ is to “fact check political speech and hold those accountable who spread misinformation, such as the ‘election fraud’ lie, which has created such destructive division,” according to a statement from the Democratic Club
Sigmon and Schumacher discussed the “Request to Speak” option at the state legislature. They provided information about exercising the First Amendment rights on upcoming legislation. Sign up for RTS at tinyurl.com/rtssignmeup.
The two also discussed the Iyer Report which is published each Sunday. The publication covers information about upcoming legislation. To sign up for the report, go to cebv.us.
Kauzlarich spoke about how local Democrats can be actively engaged going forward.
Meeting organizers said the Democratic Club looks forward to being a positive force in the community. Visit fhdemclub.org for more information.