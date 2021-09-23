The Fountain Hills Democratic Club met mostly in person for the first time since May.
The group gathered at the Fountains Methodist Church Sept. 9. There also were some attending by Zoom.
Cathy Sigmon spoke of the importance of making your voice heard about pending legislation in the state, to protect voting rights, school funding and other issues pertinent to maintaining a healthy democracy.
Former Arizona Attorney General Terry Goddard spoke of the petition effort to eliminate “Dark Money” in the state, or untraceable, anonymous donors.
Town Councilman Alan Magazine addressed the upcoming openings in the Town Council next year, and the need to always have quality council members with a non-partisan agenda.
The club’s involvement in upcoming community events also was addressed. Members discussed the Halloween “Spooky Blast,” Adopt-a-Street clean-up campaign, Thanksgiving Day Parade and Make a Difference Day.
A tote locker full of non-perishable food and $88 cash was donated by attendees for the local Extended Hands Food Bank. The club will collect these donations for the food bank at every meeting to help address those in need in our community.
For more information on the club, visit fhdemclub.org.