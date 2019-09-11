The Fountain Hills Democratic Club resumes its monthly meetings with a special event Thursday, Sept. 12.
The three Democrats running for Congressional District 6 will take the debate platform at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Community Center, with a 6 p.m. social time before the debate.
The candidates are Anita Malik, Stephanie Rimmer and Dr. Hiral Tirpenini, all of whom have been active in state Democratic politics. One of the three will face the Republican incumbent, David Schweikert.
Attendees will be given the opportunity to submit written questions to ask the candidates. Paper will be supplied as members and guests sign in at the meeting.
The Democratic Club is looking ahead to a busy season with future meetings that will include a talk by Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, who will speak on his accomplishments over the past years. Former Arizona Attorney General Terry Goddard, who is heading the campaign to outlaw dirty money, will speak at a future meeting.
The Club will hold elections in November for president, recording secretary and events chair. All eligible members are encouraged to consider running for these offices.
Meetings are open to the public, and guests are encouraged to join the club for several upcoming events that will be for members only.
Club members suggest that attendees at the meeting set their DVRs to record the Democratic presidential candidate debate, which is set for the same night.
“We want members and friends of the Democratic Club to be present for our own very important debate,” said club Vice President Naomi Lerman.