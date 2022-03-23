The Fountain Hills Democratic Club met at the Community Center for its March meeting last week.
There were three candidates for Arizona’s Congressional district 1 who hope to unseat David Schweikert who were guest speakers.
Delina DiSanto served as a Senate aide to the last elected Native American Senator, Ben Nighthorse Campbell. DiSanto said if she is elected, she will have open communication with her constituents about their concerns and struggles.
One of the other speakers was Ginger Sykes Torres. With her background as a previous owner of a small business that deals with improving environment related issues, she would be a strong advocate for areas that are crucial to the future of Arizona.
Adam Metzendorf also addressed the club. He gave an enthusiastic speech about how he is a candidate who would appeal to all voters, not just Democrats. One of the issues that affects all of us now and in the future, is availability of water.
The final two speakers were Mayor Ginny Dickey, and Cindy Couture, who is running for Town Council.
They each stressed the accomplishments and improvements for Fountain Hills that have taken place under Dickey’s leadership and the importance of continuing to move forward.