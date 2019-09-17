Despite the Democrats’ national debate and a controversial Planning and Zoning meeting in the room next door, Fountain Hills Democrats were out in force for a debate of their own Thursday, Sept. 12.
About 60 people attended the debate between Anita Malik, Stephanie Rimmer and Hiral Tipirneni. The discussion was part of the regular Democratic Club’s monthly meeting. The three are running for CD6 to unseat incumbent Republican David Schweikert. The primary election to decide who will run against Schweikert is March 17, 2020.
Attendees at the meeting submitted questions in advance, and club President Dave Long moderated.
Issues covered included health care, climate change, gun violence, abortion and women’s rights.
The backgrounds of the three are varied. Malik was COO of a technology company before stepping down to run for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018.
Rimmer co-owns Rimmer Lighting LLC with her husband. Rimmer Lighting represents more than 50 American lighting manufactures.
Tipirneni has served the Phoenix area for more than 20 years as an emergency room physician, cancer research advocate and is on the board of directors of the Maricopa Health Foundation.
One of the questions the candidates were asked is what they consider their top three issues to confront if they are elected.
Rimmer’s answer included climate change, jobs and infrastructure.
Malik cited climate issues, including renewable energies, the economy, health care and cybersecurity.
Tipirneni said she would implement a health care plan “on day one.” She also cited climate and gun safety as her top issues to be addressed if she is elected.
Gun violence was a topic on which all three candidates expressed strong opinions.
Tipirneni said she supported universal background checks, red flag laws and the removal of assault weapons. She added that the vast majority of Americans support universal background checks.
“I, like so many Americans, support the Second Amendment and common sense gun laws,” she said.
Malik agreed and indicated she would like to see gun laws that would make things safer for everyone.
“Background checks would include a multi-step process,” Malik said. “Red flag laws. Universal background checks, including in-person interviews.”
Rimmer, who told the audience she owns a gun, added, “I hate the NRA. It is a fascist enterprise. I have never supported the NRA. The NRA is not about safety. And I am strongly pro-Second Amendment.”
She continued saying that she believes in gun ownership, but she does not want a military state.
“It is not who we are,” she said.
Another question asked the candidates why they believed they could beat Schweikert in the 2020 General Election.
“David Schweikert has forgotten the people he serves,” Tipirneni said. “I have lived in Arizona for more than 23 years, and I know the issues. And I will focus on solutions. I have worked with Independents, moderate Republicans, as well as Democrats to form a coalition based on solutions.”
Malik, who ran against Schweikert in 2018, said she has spent the past 18 months building the base, doing the work in order to defeat Schweikert in the 2020 election.
“I have my heart and soul in this district,” she said. “Schweikert is very tapped in to the district. This will be a hard fight, but I am here to fight it.”
Rimmer, also a longtime resident of the district, grew up in Western Washington State.
“I have been building the base in this district for a long time,” she said. “In 1998 when I met Ginny Chin (Mayor Ginny Dickey), we never gave up (on building the base). I have moved this district 14 points over 14 years. We have made great progress.”
Candidates were asked what makes “you more electable than your opponents.”
Malik said her business and technology background will enable her to beat Schweikert.
“He thinks he is technical, but he isn’t,” Malik said. “I have the momentum now.”
Rimmer said all three Democratic candidates are on the same team.
“We are all vying for the same first base. But I have been here 24 years, and the doors have been open all these years. I know the community, I know the people, and we have been making a difference without his (Schweikert’s) help,” Rimmer said.
Tipirneni said the three of them are fighting for the same issues, but she will offer a pragmatic, solution-based platform to fight on behalf of Arizona families.
Rimmer said she is glad that she and the other two are in the fight together.
“There is no better year to be a Democrat, and there is no better time to be on the ground in CD6.
“We are in this to fight and win,” she said.
Malik said people are looking for leaders with vision and are looking for hope.
“Each of us can do the work,” she said. “And I am here to work for you.”
Tipirneni said while she agrees with her two opponents, she added that the country is in crisis mode.
“Things are dire right now,” she said. “I will replace David Schweikert with a true public servant. I am offering real leadership and representation.”