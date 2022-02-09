The Fountain Hills Democratic Club will meet tomorrow, Feb. 10, at the Community Center for its monthly meeting.
As is customary, the club meets at 6 p.m. for 30 minutes of socializing and a chance to sign candidate petitions. The formal meeting begins at 6:30. A Zoom option is available by emailing fhdemocraticclub@gmail.com to request the link.
The 2022 club membership dues are now payable. Those joining or renewing their memberships should bring a check or cash to the meeting. Also, at each meeting, non-perishable food items will be collected for the Extended Hands Food Bank.
There are four Democratic candidates for Arizona State office addressing this month’s meeting. Three are running for Corporation Commission and one is running for Secretary of State.
Sandra Kennedy served six years in the state House of Representatives, before being elected to the to serve on the Commission from 2008-2018. She is an advocate for transparency on the Commission as well as working for lower utility rates and renewable energy.
Lauren Kuby, who served two terms on the Tempe City Council beginning in 2014, is also running for a spot on the Commission. She worked on issues relating to equal pay, clean energy and affordable housing.
Jonathan Hill worked for 15 years as an engineer and scientist at ASU Mars Space Flight Facility. He recently completed his Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering. He also is running for a seat on the Commission.
Running for the office of Secretary of State and current House Minority Speaker is Reginald Bolding. He has served seven years in the House where he has been a strong advocate for criminal justice reform and voting rights.