The Fountain Hills Democratic Club met last Thursday, April 14, at the Community Center. Two Democratic candidates addressed the club including Kathy Hoffman, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction who is seeking re-election; and Marco Lopez, running for Governor.
Kathy Hoffman gave attendees an overview of how she has carried out her responsibilities as Arizona’s head of education since being elected to this position in 2018. As the first educator and first Democrat, she has visited over 100 schools in Arizona to see firsthand how teachers and students are performing in a successful way, according to a press release from the club.
“She is proud of many accomplishments during her tenure, including an increase of 20% more school counselors and creation of a new teacher residency and mentor program for the upcoming school year,” the release continues. “Also, we will see an increase of $14 million dollars allocated for school supplies, which is approximately $1,000 per classroom.
“She is concerned, however, that Arizona is still 48th in teacher salaries and is therefore an advocate for more school funding. Her greatest concern is a bill requiring the posting of every piece of material used by a teacher prior to its use. She pointed out that the legislature is spending time on bills banning books and allowing firearms on school property while ignoring funding.”
Marco Lopez has a strong resume in Arizona state and national governmental leadership, according to the release. He not only was the youngest person elected mayor in the U.S. at 21 years old, he also served as the U.S. Customs and Border Commissioner in the Obama and Bush administrations.
“As the Governor of Arizona, he will prioritize issues of ultimate importance to our state, such as water conservation, heath care, voting rights and job creation,” the release continues. “On immigration, he is an advocate for continuing a policy put forward by the Obama administration to work to improve living conditions in the countries from which people are migrating, thereby eliminating their need to seek asylum in the United States.”
Lopez stressed the importance of “campaigning on the positive and amazing accomplishments of Democrats in our state.”