Is Arizona ready for a change in the election process? On Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Community Center at 6 p.m., Fountain Hills Democrats will learn about a new voting system.
States like Alaska and Maine have already adopted Ranked Choice Voting (RCV). Promoters claim the RCV process will give Arizona voters more voice and better governance. RCV claims to increase the power of voters in relation to big money, lobbying, the two-party system and even to decrease gerrymandering.
According to Chris Clemens, a spokesperson for the Fountain Hills Democratic Club, Ranked Choice Voting is a small change to the way the public votes and also one that produces big improvements to the election process.
On the ballot, voters rank candidates in the order they prefer (first, second, third, etc.) If the voter’s first-choice candidate does not receive enough votes, their vote counts toward their second choice and so on, until a candidate has a majority. Because of this, Clemens says, RCV ensures that a voter’s choice counts every time.
According to proponents, RCV guarantees the winner has majority support, increases competition and empowers voters with more choices, reduces negative campaigning, avoids the “lesser of two evils” dilemma and “spoiler” candidates and eliminates run-off elections, saving taxpayer money.
Teaching the Democratic Club about RCV will be Kathy Knecht, an executive committee member at Voter Choice Arizona. Knecht is a community leader in the West Valley, a former schoolteacher and a recovered politician, having been elected to her local school board for three consecutive terms and running for the state legislature twice.
Knecht has served on numerous non-profit boards of directors and was the first executive director of Leadership West. Knecht focuses her energy on community issues such as leadership development, education and election reform.
The Democratic Club invites like-minded community members to attend the meeting. Also on the agenda will be a discussion of the Nov. 8 election and voting for club officers. Attendees are asked to bring a donation of food or funds for Extended Hands Food Bank.