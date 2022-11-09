Is Arizona ready for a change in the election process? On Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Community Center at 6 p.m., Fountain Hills Democrats will learn about a new voting system.

States like Alaska and Maine have already adopted Ranked Choice Voting (RCV). Promoters claim the RCV process will give Arizona voters more voice and better governance. RCV claims to increase the power of voters in relation to big money, lobbying, the two-party system and even to decrease gerrymandering.