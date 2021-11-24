Fountain Hills Democratic Club’s meeting Nov. 18 celebrated veterans’ service with the posting of the colors, a bagpipe solo and the awarding of a service pin to each vet in attendance.
This was followed with engaged veterans’ advocate David Lucier speaking of his extensive experience serving in the military and ongoing support of veterans on both local and national levels. Fellow veteran and local resident
Eric Landau followed Lucier by reliving his experience on and after 9/11/2001 becoming an ad hoc communications officer for FEMA's Chelsea Piers Triage Center, and later serving in the command logistics staff of the NYC Emergency Operations Center.
Elections of club officers concluded the evening's program.