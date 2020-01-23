The Fountain Hills Democratic Club began the new year with what organizers called a full and inspiring program Jan. 9.
Special recognition, including a lifetime membership and a commemorative plaque, was given to Naomi Matusow acknowledging her for her service in founding the club and serving as its recording secretary.
The first of three speakers, Pinney Sheoran, chair of the League of Women Voters Action Committee, gave a comprehensive talk about the importance of being counted in the upcoming census and how the census affects legislative districts and allocation of government funds and services.
Following Sheoran’s presentation, Bill Mundell, candidate for Corporate Commission, spoke about the role of that body in regulating utility rates and services. Mundell has an impressive resume of government service including several terms as a state legislator and past service as a corporation commissioner, during which he was and remains a strong advocate for alternative energy sources.
The evening’s final guest speaker was Robert McWhirter, candidate for Maricopa County Attorney. McWhirter, a constitutional law expert and author of several books, spoke about the past difficulties that have plagued the County Attorney’s office and how he will manage that office if elected, with particular attention to criminal justice reform.
The Democratic Club’s next meeting is Feb. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Community Center. All are invited. The program will be announced later.