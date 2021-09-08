The Fountain Hills Democratic Club meets tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 9, at The Fountains Methodist Church,15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
Social time is from 6 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting running from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. A Zoom option is posted on the website, fhdemclub.org, or on Facebook. Sign in with a full name to join the call.
The club has a full agenda with three speakers. A collection box for non-perishable food items to Extended Hands Food Bank will be onsite for donations.
Speakers Cathy Sigmon, State Rep. Reginald Bolding and Terry Goddard.
Sigmon of Civic Engagement Beyond Voting will discuss CEBV’s role in the importance of the public paying attention and expressing opinions on legislation.
Bolding, who represents District 27 in the legislature, is running for Arizona Secretary of State. He will outline his background and discuss why he is running for Secretary of State.
Goddard, former Arizona Attorney General, will address the current effort to protect Arizona’s elections from “dark money.” Goddard is a long-time Arizona public servant, serving in different capacities for decades.
Following CDC guidelines, masks indoors are encouraged, even among those who are vaccinated.