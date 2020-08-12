The Fountain Hills Democratic Club will have a number of speakers at its monthly meeting tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 13.
The club will meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Visit fhdemclub.org for the access information.
Maricopa County Democratic Party Chair Steve Slugocki will speak. He will present an analysis of the Aug. 4 primary election, its impact and proposed strategies for wins in the upcoming General Election.
Club President Dave Long will discuss and demonstrate phone banking: what it is and how easy it is to use for voter turnout purposes.
Two club members will simulate a phone banking call to demonstrate how the system works.
Cindy Couture, a retired teacher, will discuss the challenges of reopening schools during the pandemic.