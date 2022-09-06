Democrat logo.jpg

The Fountain Hills Democratic club (FHDC) will resume regular monthly meetings at the Community Center on Sept. 8. To allow participants to attend the Ballet Under the Stars event later in the evening, the club will convene from 5:30-6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5:15 p.m.

FHDC will recognize member Alice Brovan, the first recipient of the Outstanding Democrat award. She will be honored after a brief history of her background and involvement in the community.