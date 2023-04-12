FHDC 1.jpg

The Fountain Hills Democratic Club (FHDC) will gather at the Community Center tomorrow, Thursday, April 13, for its April meeting. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. for socializing and snacks with informative speakers addressing the club at 6:30 p.m.

The Club will hear from two speakers on the topic of homelessness, specifically how it pertains to the community. Fountain Hills resident and Arizona State University Student, Rory Wilson, will discuss a nearby homeless shelter called A New Leaf. She will be joined by Sergeant Philip Asiedu of MCSO. The Club will also honor its second recipient of the Outstanding Democratic Volunteer Award.