The Fountain Hills Democratic Club (FHDC) will gather at the Community Center tomorrow, Thursday, April 13, for its April meeting. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. for socializing and snacks with informative speakers addressing the club at 6:30 p.m.
The Club will hear from two speakers on the topic of homelessness, specifically how it pertains to the community. Fountain Hills resident and Arizona State University Student, Rory Wilson, will discuss a nearby homeless shelter called A New Leaf. She will be joined by Sergeant Philip Asiedu of MCSO. The Club will also honor its second recipient of the Outstanding Democratic Volunteer Award.
Wilson will begin the evening by speaking about A New Leaf, a homeless shelter located at the corner of Country Club and Highway 202. This shelter provides a new start for men who need homes and jobs.
The New Leaf system assists homeless people throughout Maricopa County. Wilson is a senior at ASU with double majors in Public Service and Public Policy and Sociology. Her passion for her community is demonstrated by her participation in the Community Services Advisory Commission and the Planning Committee of Fountain Hills Cares.
She also contributes to Biophilic Fountain Hills and helped establish Together We Care, which organized a march in 2020 to show support for minority members in Fountain Hills and throughout the world.
Together We Care continues to spread awareness around social issues and the disproportional impact on BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities. While she recognizes room for growth in her community, Wilson feels proud to live in Fountain Hills and hopes to inspire others to accept and admire the diversity and extend compassion to neighbors from all backgrounds.
The second speaker, Philip Asiedu, is the Administrative Sergeant in Fountain Hills and will present the MCSO’s view on the impact of homelessness in the community. Asiedu will discuss the estimated number of homeless people living here, the laws regarding where they can and cannot set up shelters, whether they are bringing crime to Fountain Hills and what their needs are and what can be done to help them.
The community is invited to join FHDC for this interesting, informative meeting and family and friends are welcome.