Fountain Hills Democratic Club meets tomorrow, Thursday, March 17, at the Community Center.
As is customary, the club meets at 6 p.m. for 30 minutes of socializing. The formal meeting begins at 6:30. A Zoom option is available by emailing fhdemocraticclub@gmail.com to request the link. Facemasks for those attending in person are encouraged.
Featured guests are Ginger Sykes-Torres and Adam Metzendorf, who are both running to unseat David Schweikert in Congressional District l.
Also, addressing the meeting is Kris Mayes who is running for state attorney general.
Sykes-Torres is a native Arizonan who graduated from Stanford University and is an Environmental Planner and Civic leader.
Metzendorf is the former director of experience for the Phoenix Suns. His focus will be to bring economic opportunity to Arizona.
During her time on the Arizona Corporation Commission, Ms. Mayes helped create tens of thousands of high paying jobs, saved Arizonans tens of billions of dollars and fought for climate change by requiring utilities to produce more clean energy.
The 2022 club membership dues are now payable. Those joining or renewing their membership should bring a check or cash to the meeting or join via the club website FHDemClub.org.
Also, at each meeting, non-perishable food items will be collected for the Extended Hands Food Bank.