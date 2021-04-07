The Fountain Hills Democratic Club meets tomorrow, Thursday, April 8, via Zoom.
The meeting gets underway at 6:30 p.m. To sign up for the Zoom link, go to fhdemclub.org.
Eric Kurland, former Arizona legislative candidate and passionate public education advocate, is guest speaker. He is going to give an update on the ongoing court challenge to Prop 208, the voter initiative that passed for more funding for public education. He also will discuss other legislation affecting education.
Other possible discussion topics are the bills in process in the legislature, as well as the taxpayer-funded, hand recount of the 2020 ballots being forced by Republican leaders.
According to a press release, holding legislators accountable is a goal of the Democratic Club. Videos of Arizona legislators who have made controversial remarks will be shown, the release said.
The May meeting is the last club meeting until September. Interested people are encouraged to attend the last two meetings before the summer recess.