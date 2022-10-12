The Democratic Club of Fountain Hills (FHDC) will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Community Center beginning at 6 p.m. for socializing and the meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.
The speakers for the evening include Adrian Fontes, Democratic candidate for Secretary of State; Jevin Hodge, Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives to represent Arizona's First Congressional District; and Tyler Montag, a proponent of Proposition 308, which aims to provide in-state tuition for Dreamers.
“Adrian Fontes is a proud Arizona native and an honorable veteran of the United States Marine Corp,” according to the event announcement. After graduating from law school, he worked as a prosecutor with the Denver District Attorney's office and then the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. He practiced law for 15 years before being elected in 2016 as Maricopa County Recorder.
Fontes revolutionized the election system by ensuring that every eligible Arizona citizen had the access needed to vote. He was recognized by election organizations throughout the country for developing enhanced ballot tracking technology and increased process technology.
“Fontes is committed to preserving integrity in elections and increasing transparency in the Secretary of State’s office working with Arizona's business community,” the release continues. “During these challenging times, Adrian is a steady bipartisan candidate who supports the Constitution and is dedicated to serving Arizona as the next Secretary of State.”
Jevin Hodge was born in Arizona to a single mother and is running for Congress to give back to the community that gave him a chance for a better life. Through his life and service to the community, Hodge has witnessed firsthand many of the significant issues facing Arizona families.
“When elected, people can count on him to protect voting rights from those who want to take them away, address income inequality so the economy works for everyone (not just the top 1%), fully fund public schools and ensure healthcare for everyone,” according to the release.
Hodge previously served as Vice Chairman of the Arizona Democratic Party as the youngest Black state party official in the nation.
Proposition 308 will allow non-citizen students except those considered to be nonresident aliens under federal law to receive in-state college tuition when a student attended school in Arizona for at least two years and graduated from a public school, private school or homeschool in Arizona (think dreamers).