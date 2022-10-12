FHDC.jpg

The Democratic Club of Fountain Hills (FHDC) will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Community Center beginning at 6 p.m. for socializing and the meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.

The speakers for the evening include Adrian Fontes, Democratic candidate for Secretary of State; Jevin Hodge, Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives to represent Arizona's First Congressional District; and Tyler Montag, a proponent of Proposition 308, which aims to provide in-state tuition for Dreamers.