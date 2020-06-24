Deedra Abboud was featured speaker at the June 11 Fountain Hills Democratic Club meeting.
The club resumed its monthly meetings in a virtual format.
In addition to Abboud, other candidates for upcoming primaries and elections also spoke to the group.
Club Corresponding Secretary Peggy McMahon introduced herself as a candidate for Fountain Hills Town Council. McMahon is an attorney who said she will bring her experience and expertise to the council.
Seth Blattman, candidate for state senate in Legislative District 23, gave an update on his campaign. While he has not been able to canvass in person due to the pandemic, he and his supporters have been active on the phones and social media.
Abboud focused on how to engage in civil discussions with those who hold different beliefs and opinions. Abboud is candidate for Maricopa County Supervisor for District 2. She ran for U.S. Senate in 2019 and has a great deal of experience as a candidate, as well as a civil rights attorney.
Her discussion about communicating with people with opposing views was enhanced by sharing some of her experiences.
The next Fountain Hills Democratic Club virtual meeting is set for Thursday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m. The program will be announced at a later date.