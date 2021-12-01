Golden Age of Radio commemorates the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor when the group meets on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. at the Community Center.
The program begins with radio reports of the current events preceding the raid on Pearl Harbor, including the sports and popular music that was heard in those halcyon days before that infamous assault of Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941. In the tense days afterward, radio brought people live reports about the country’s response to the attack and its becoming fully involved in World War II during the early months of 1942.
Allan Goldberg, utilizing material from his personal Golden Age of Radio collection, will present all the major events of this historical period as they were originally broadcast.
An avid fan of the Golden Age of radio and co-leader of the group, Goldberg’s interest in this medium goes back to his childhood and the fond memories he has of listening to the popular shows of the day with his family.
Many timeless radio programs in the extensive Golden Age of Radio Bruce Florence Library are available to Community Center members from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
