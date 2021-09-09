Fountain Hills may soon be again on the international map.
In 1970 and for years beyond, the Fountain was known as being the “tallest in the world.” Now the community is taking its place on the world stage once more with the proposed Dark Sky Discovery Center.
Joe Bill, president of the Dark Sky Center, presented the proposal at the recent Fountain Hills Republic Club meeting.
While the center will be located in Fountain Hills, Bill told attendees that the center is not a local issue, nor a state issue, nor event a national issue. The unique project will have international ramifications.
He said no facility in the world focuses on dark sky preservation as a portal to better understanding astronomy, the space program, the universe and life on earth. He said it will serve as an international attraction for visitors of all ages.
Plans include an observatory with a research-grade telescope, a hyperspace planetarium, a 150-seat theater and lecture hall as well as a 3,000-square-foot exhibit hall with interactive, engaging, educational displays focusing on the dark sky immersion experience.
Bill acknowledged a number of individuals including his wife and partner, Nancy Bill, who first had the idea of the IDSDC. He also publicly thanked former Mayor Linda Kavanagh and State Sen. John Kavanagh for their support. Sen. Kavanagh was able to obtain $2.5 million in state funding to help finance the project.
For more information about the Dark Sky Discovery Center, visit darkskycenter.org. Fundraising efforts are underway now. Donations are welcome.