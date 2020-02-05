The Four Peaks chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution are inviting people to “leap back in time” in February.
The chapter will host a Victorian Tea and Fashion Show on Leap Day, Saturday, Feb. 29. Open to men and women, the organization hopes people will dress up in period costume and enjoy an afternoon of tea and refreshments, entertainment, silent auction and door prizes.
The party will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Fountain Hills Community Center.
Proceeds from the event will benefit veterans, Honor Flights, local student scholarships and historic preservation.
Hob Nob Catering will provide food. Entertainment will be by “Parasols and Petticoats,” a fashion show highlighting 1800s apparel.
Tickets are available on the club’s Facebook page, Bit.ly/4peaksDAR for $40 or call 480-836-0442. Checks may be made payable to Four Peaks DAR and mailed to Alfretta Schadle, 15519 E. Jamaica Lane, Fountain Hills 85268.