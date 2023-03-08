The Four Peaks Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a Victorian Tea and Fashion Show on Feb. 18 at the Community Center. More than 240 guests attended the event.
Local dignitaries attended the event, including Mayor Ginny Dickey, Vice-Mayor Peggy McMahon, Arizona State Senator John Kavanagh and former mayor, Linda Kavanagh, Representative David Schweikert and member of the Arizona Society DAR Regent, Sallie Livorno.
“The DAR’s focus on education, patriotism, historic preservation and the birth of our nation is very much aligned with your dedication to public service and volunteerism recognizing the value of the past in order to move forward in a positive way,” Mayor Dickey said, addressing the Victorian Tea and Fashion Show attendees. “I appreciate your mission and legacy and your drive to convey the rich history of our country while serving it every day.”
Entertainment at the fundraiser was provided by Parasols and Petticoats, L.L.C., a group which models authentic vintage clothing and accessories.
Gift baskets were available at the event for bidding on silent auction to support DAR’s efforts to support national and community projects for historic preservation, education and patriotism.