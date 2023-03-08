DAR 1.jpg

The Four Peaks Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a Victorian Tea and Fashion Show on Feb. 18 at the Community Center. More than 240 guests attended the event.

Local dignitaries attended the event, including Mayor Ginny Dickey, Vice-Mayor Peggy McMahon, Arizona State Senator John Kavanagh and former mayor, Linda Kavanagh, Representative David Schweikert and member of the Arizona Society DAR Regent, Sallie Livorno.