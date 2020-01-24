A special fundraiser for the Four Peaks Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is set for Leap Day, Feb. 29.
A Victorian tea party will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Fountain Hills Community Center.
Proceeds from the event will benefit veterans, Honor Flights, local student scholarships and historic preservation.
Hob Knob Catering will provide food. Entertainment will be by “Parasols and Petticoats,” a fashion show highlighting 1800s apparel.
Tickets are available on the club’s Facebook page, Bit.ly/4peaksDAR for $40. Checks may be made payable to Four Peaks DAR and mailed to Alfretta Schadle, 15519 E. Jamaica Lane, Fountain Hills 85268.