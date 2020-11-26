The Four Peaks chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is honoring veterans in a fundraiser at DC Bar and Grill on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
DC Bar and Grill, 10440 N. Indian Wells Dr., will donate a portion of its proceeds from sales that day to veterans projects. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The local restaurant will have its full menu available throughout the day. Let servers know you are participating in the veterans program that day.
In addition to the fundraiser, raffle tickets for gift baskets will be available. All proceeds from the raffle will benefit veterans projects including Honor Flights to Washington, D.C., with breakfast and sack lunches provided and the Nursing Home Veterans Recognition Project.
For more information, call Susan Titus, 608-332-1265.