The local Four Peaks Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) is currently supporting the Arizona State Society DAR’s initiative in collecting new books to donate to the Salt River Pima students in Grades K-5 and new high school-appropriate books for the Chemawa Indian School in Oregon.
DAR is also promoting two American history essay contests for students; one for students grade five through eight and another for high school students grade nine through 12. Any public, private, parochial or home school students are welcome to participate in these essay contests.
Four Peaks Chapter also supports education in Fountain Hills by visiting classrooms and providing supplies and information about American history. Additionally, the Four Peaks Chapter supported the Arizona State Society’s initiative to purchase and place five historical interpretive signs about minority service members in history at Fort Huachuca
As a non-profit patriotic women’s service organization, NSDAR has three missions: Historic Preservation, Education and Patriotism. For further information about donating a new book or about the essay contests, email Four Peaks Chapter Regent Viree Byrne at Sissy78982@aol.com.