DAR.jpg

Members of the DAR Four Peaks Chapter donate books for school aged students.

The local Four Peaks Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) is currently supporting the Arizona State Society DAR’s initiative in collecting new books to donate to the Salt River Pima students in Grades K-5 and new high school-appropriate books for the Chemawa Indian School in Oregon.

DAR is also promoting two American history essay contests for students; one for students grade five through eight and another for high school students grade nine through 12. Any public, private, parochial or home school students are welcome to participate in these essay contests.