The Fountain Hills Republic Club convenes Saturday, Jan. 16, at ADERO Scottsdale, 13225 N. Eagle Ridge Dr.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. The hotel is the former CopperWynd Resort.
Speakers include State Reps. John Kavanagh and Joseph Chaplik, who will be joined by State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita. They will provide legislative updates.
The elected officials, who represent Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and parts of Scottsdale, will share their goals for the upcoming legislative session. Club members will have the opportunity to share their wishes for the legislature this year. It is expected that defining election procedure reforms will be addressed.
In addition to the speakers, club members will participate in their annual January tradition, the popular White Elephant Gift Auction. The late Leona Johnson suggested that members bring wrapped, unwanted gifts left over from Christmas, donating them to the auction. An approximate value of the item should be included.
Kavanagh, Chaplik and Ugenti-Rita will serve as auctioneers, helping to raise money for the club’s scholarship fund.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. All are encouraged to attend in person, however, those who want to attend virtually may email club First Vice President Boe James at fhrepublican@gmail.com. James will provide the appropriate attendance codes to log in to the meeting.
For more information, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org, or check out the Facebook page.