The Fountain Hills Art League’s (FHAL) monthly meeting will be held on Monday, March 6, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at a different venue, The Shepherd of Hills Lutheran Church, 16150 E. El Lago Blvd.
The meeting will feature a competition for Artist of the Month, which attendees are encouraged to enter.
Additionally, a presentation by Lee Hendrickson will feature his crystal photography. Hendrickson refers to his work as a combination of art and science, which include crystals from wine, chocolate and caffeine to name a few. Hendrickson’s photography is exhibited throughout Arizona and the Western U.S.
Hendrickson was recently named Phoenix Magazine’s Best Artist and Best Artist of the year (2022). He will attend the Arizona Fine Arts Expo which runs until March 26.
The public is invited to attend the upcoming FHAL monthly meeting on Monday, March 6, at Shepherd of Hills Lutheran Church.