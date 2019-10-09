The Fountain Hills Democratic Club hosts Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes at its next meeting Thursday, Oct. 10.
The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Community Center. A social time precedes the business and speaker.
Fontes was elected to the position in 2016, defeating an incumbent of more than 20 years. He will describe improvements he has initiated at the County Recorder’s office. He also will discuss plans to insure the 2020 elections are open to all voters as well as the security measures that are being implemented. Following his talk, Fontes will answer questions from the audience.
Registered Democrats will have the opportunity to meet with their precinct committee persons to learn how they can participate in the upcoming elections to bring into action the club motto, “Do something!”
The public is invited to attend the meeting. The Democrats meet the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.